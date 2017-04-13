24 killed, 9 injured in Mexico when bus, fuel tanker crash

MEXICO CITY — Twenty-four people are dead and nine others injured after a passenger bus was hit head-on by a tanker truck carrying fuel in southern Mexico.

The crash occurred Thursday on a road leading to the Pacific coast resort of Zihuatanejo, in the state of Guerrero.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the tanker appears to have been a double-tank truck. The wreckage erupted in flames and many of the dead were burned.