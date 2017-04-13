24 killed, 9 injured in Mexico when bus, fuel tanker crash
MEXICO CITY — Twenty-four people are dead and nine others injured after a passenger bus was hit head-on by a tanker truck carrying fuel in southern Mexico.
The crash occurred Thursday on a road leading to the Pacific coast resort of Zihuatanejo, in the state of Guerrero.
Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the tanker appears to have been a double-tank truck. The wreckage erupted in flames and many of the dead were burned.
There have long been complaints about the safety of double tanker trucks and tractor trailers, which have been involved in a number of disastrous accidents in Mexico.
