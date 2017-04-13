3 brothers arrested in FBI drug trafficking sting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three Dominican brothers and a dozen other people have been arrested in New England as part of a federal investigation into alleged cocaine, fentanyl and heroin trafficking.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday that the suspects ran a Rhode Island-based trafficking organization that imported drugs from Mexico and supplied them to street-level dealers in greater Providence, greater Boston and Connecticut.
Brothers Juan Valdez, 50, of Milton, Massachusetts; 57-year-old Hector, and 44-year-old Claudio, both living in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and unlawful use of communication facilities to commit drug-related
Twelve other people also face drug-related charges after arrests this week in three states.
