European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege

PARIS — The European Court of Human Rights says that Russia failed to adequately protect victims of a 2004 school siege in the city of Beslan that left more than 300 people dead.

In a ruling Thursday, the France-based court said authorities did not take necessary preventive measures to save lives. It said the security forces' use of tank cannon, grenade launchers and flame-throwers contributed to casualties among the hostages. It noted failures to increase security before the attack despite imminent threats against schools in the area.