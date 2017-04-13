Expert: Police ambush suspect wrote about attack in journal

MILFORD, Pa. — A handwriting expert says that a journal describing the fatal 2014 ambush of a Pennsylvania state police trooper was written by the man charged in the attack.

State police Cpl. Mark Gardner testified Thursday at the trial of Eric Frein (freen), who is charged in the ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded a second trooper.

Gardner told jurors the handwriting on three crumpled notebook pages that police found in a trash bag near Frein's campsite was a match to the defendant.

The journal described how the gunman "got a shot around 11 p.m. and took it," watching one of his victims fall "still and quiet."