Fifth protester killed as Venezuela unrest intensifies

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.

The public prosecutor's office says it will investigate the death of 36 year-old Miguel Colmenares. He was shot at a protest in the central city of Barquisimeto Tuesday,

Gruseny Calderon was killed during the same protest. Congressman Alfonso Marquina says the 32 year-old protester was injured by rubber bullets that pierced his lung and liver.

The protests have also claimed the lives of two college students and a 13 year-old.