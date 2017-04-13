Germany calls on Kosovo to pass border deal with Montenegro

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Germany's foreign minister has urged Kosovo's political parties to approve the border demarcation agreement with neighbouring Montenegro in order to end their status as the only Western Balkan country without free travel rights in Schengen zone countries.

Sigmar Gabriel was in Pristina on Thursday as part of his regional tour.

Opposition parties say Kosovo loses territory in the border agreement signed two years ago, and have blocked the governing coalition from ratifying the deal by continuously disrupting parliament.

Gabriel, who was in Serbia a day earlier, advised Kosovo and Serbia to continue dialogue and "first of all to avoid provocations; second, to accept the reality; third, to care about how to make life easier for the people and that this has to be the focus of the negotiations."

Kosovo-Serbia relations have been tense since December following a series of incidents.

Gabriel also called on Kosovo's ethnic Albanian leaders to co-operate and convince the Serb minority to approve the creation of the country's armed forces.

"Kosovo, like all other sovereign states, has the right to form an army but it should not be used to raise the emotional tensions. It should be in a process of dialogue with the population," said Gabriel.

Last month Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci sent a draft law to parliament to transform the nation's security force into a regular army, sparking concern at NATO and the United States.

Thaci bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the army transformation.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by 114 countries but not by Serbia.

___