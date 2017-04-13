News / World

GOP hopefuls for Virginia governor show varied debate styles

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, right, gestures as Corey Stewart, center, and State Sen. Frank Wagner, left, listens during a debate at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Three Republicans vying to be governor of Virginia are showing markedly different styles ahead of the June primary.

At a candidate debate Thursday at Liberty University, frontrunner Ed Gillespie largely ignored attacks from his opponents and focused his pitch on improving the state's economy.

Corey Stewart, a one-time chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign in Virginia, positioned him as a politically incorrect fighter who would curb illegal immigration.

And State Sen. Frank Wagner said he was the only candidate with the know-how and courage to fix the state's real problems, including a need to raise the state's gas tax to pay for transportation projects.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states set to elect new governors this year and the high-profile contests could provide a window into Trump's popularity.

