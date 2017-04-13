Hunter's find leads to discovery of prehistoric sea creature

HELENA, Mont. — A fossil found by an elk hunter in Montana nearly seven years ago has led to the discovery of a new species of prehistoric sea creature.

The new species of elasmosaur is detailed in an article published Thursday in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

The creature lived about 70 million years ago in the inland sea that flowed east of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the article's authors is University of Alaska Museum of the North paleontologist Patrick Druckenmiller.

He says the sea reptile he excavated has a distinctive neck that's much smaller than those of other elasmosaurs, which can stretch up to 18 feet.