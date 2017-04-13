Immigration activists stage protest inside Trump Tower

NEW YORK — Activists opposing President Donald Trump's immigration policies have staged a protest inside Trump Tower.

Postings on Twitter and elsewhere show protesters unfurling a large banner that reads "No Raids" from the second floor of the building's atrium on Thursday afternoon

A video also shows a sit-in on the marble floor near a bank of elevators. Demonstrators held signs saying "No Ban" and No Wall."

Police had no immediate information about whether there were any arrests. There was no response to a message left with the Trump Organization.