Indonesia sentences New Zealand woman to 30 months for drugs
A
A
Share via Email
BALI, Indonesia — An Indonesian court has sentenced a New Zealand woman to 2
The Denpasar District Court made the ruling against Myra Lynne Williams on Thursday. The 28-year-old was arrested last August last year when customs and narcotics agency officers confiscated 0.43 grams of crystal methamphetamine upon her arrival at Bali's airport from Melbourne.
Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers are often executed by firing squad. More than 150 people are on death row, mostly for drug crimes and about a third of them are foreigners.
Eighteen people convicted of drug-related
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From egg hunts to free gelato: 5 things to do in Halifax this Easter weekend
-
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business