Kentucky burning commercially grown hemp with too much THC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky agriculture officials say they're burning a fraction of the hemp crop being grown for commercial purposes because it contains a higher level of a psychoactive compound than is legally allowed.
Brent Burchett is director of plant marketing for the state agriculture department. He says the state's bound by law to destroy the 100 pounds (45 kilograms) in question because their THC level exceeded 0.3
Grower Lyndsey Todd cultivated the hemp to be turned into medicine. Todd says her product is not psychoactive and that the 0.3
Hemp and marijuana are the same species, but hemp usually has a negligible amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.