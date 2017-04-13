Last of the notorious 'Cocaine Cowboys' arrested in Florida

MIAMI — The last of South Florida's "Cocaine Cowboys" has been arrested after 26 years on the lam.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2o8MtXS ) reports 55-year-old Gustavo "Taby" Falcon was booked into the Orange County Jail Wednesday evening and is charged with smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States in the 1980s along with his notorious brother, Augusto "Willie" Falcon.

The organization was linked to dozens of murders and shootings.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Barry Golden says deputy marshals nabbed Falcon and his wife, Amelia, at an intersection near Orlando after the two took a 40-mile bike ride.

Golden says Falcon obtained fake driver's licenses for his family and apparently had been living in the Orlando area since 1999. He says marshals thought he was hiding in Mexico or Colombia.

Jail records don't list an attorney.

___