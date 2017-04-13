McCain urges Kosovo resume dialogue with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo — U.S. Senator John McCain has called on Kosovo to resume dialogue with Serbia, saying that is the only way to a prosperous and safe future.

The Republican senator was in Pristina on Thursday as part of a regional tour, said that despite rising tensions, he was assured that "U.S. commitment for a complete, free and peaceful Europe have not changed."

Last month the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue facilitated by the European Union stopped following recent tense incidents.

McCain urged Kosovo to continue integration efforts into Europe and approve the border demarcation deal with Montenegro so that Kosovars enjoy visa-free travel in the continent.

In 1999 U.S. led the NATO bombing that ended with the withdrawal of Serbian troops from Kosovo.