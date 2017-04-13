Men convicted of killing US tourist in Israel charged in US

WASHINGTON — Two Palestinian men convicted in Israel of murdering a U.S. citizen who was hiking near an Israeli archaeological site could face charges in the United States if they're ever released from an Israeli prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement Thursday that Ayad Fatafta and Kifah Ghanimat face federal charges of murdering a U.S. national outside the United States. They're charged in the 2010 murder of 44-year-old tourist Kristine Luken.