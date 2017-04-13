Mom accused of causing diabetic daughter's insulin overdose
CLEVELAND — An Ohio woman suspected of intentionally causing an insulin overdose for her young diabetic daughter is charged with assault and child endangering.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2p0d1i2 ) reports the 6-year-old girl was taken in mid-March to a Cleveland hospital, where social workers alerted police that her system had far too much synthetic insulin, which is used to manage blood sugar. Police say that can cause seizures or more serious problems.
Her mother, 22-year-old Deva Young, of Warren, has been jailed in Cleveland on $15,000 bond. Court records listed no attorney for her.
Her ex-husband says in a court affidavit that their daughter previously was hospitalized for similar incidents.
That affidavit was filed as he sought custody of their two children in Trumbull County. A judge granted his request.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
