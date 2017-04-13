Montenegro coup charges against 14, including 2 Russians

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's special prosecution has filed indictments against 14 persons, including two Russians, accusing them of attempting a coup that included plans to kill the country's former prime minister.

A high court in the capital of Podgorica said Thursday all 14 are charged with "creating a criminal organization." The Russians, said to be Kremlin's military secret service operatives, additionally are charged with "terrorism."

Montenegrin authorities say they thwarted an October election day attempt by Serb and Russian nationalists to assassinate then-prime minister Milo Djukanovic to stop Montenegro from joining NATO.

The Russians, identified as Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, are at large.