Mother charged with killing 3-month-old son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have charged a Kentucky woman with murder in the death of her infant son.
News outlets report that 26-year-old Dailyn Cruz Abrera of Louisville was arrested Wednesday and charged with killing 3-month-old Lucas Paez Cruz. The arrest warrant says she called dispatchers on March 30 and said she had smothered her baby and "wanted to know the fastest way to die."
Louisville officers arrived at the home and found the boy dead in a bed.
Online jail records show the mother was being held in the Louisville jail on a $500,000 cash bond. The records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney.
