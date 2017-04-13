Oil demand growth seen slowing for a second year

PARIS — The International Energy Agency expects growth in the global demand for crude oil to slow for a second consecutive year in 2017.

The Paris-based agency expects growth of 1.3 million barrels a day this year, compared with 1.4 million barrels previously forecast, due to stalled demand in the U.S., Middle East, Russia and India.

In its monthly report released Thursday, the IEA, a body that advises major oil-consuming nations, says production will grow this year, even when considering pledges by OPEC countries to limit output.