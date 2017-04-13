OSCE observers to monitor Albania's June parliamentary polls

TIRANA, Albania — An international security agency says some 330 observers will monitor Albania's June 18 parliamentary elections.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Thursday it is requesting the observers from member states following a request from Tirana.

The country's opposition has so far declared it is boycotting the polls because it doesn't trust the government to hold free and fair voting. It is also boycotting parliament, thus blocking the launch of the justice reform, and local elections to be held next month in a western city.