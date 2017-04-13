Police: 4 bodies in NY park are apparent homicide victims
A
A
Share via Email
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.
The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation
Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2oCFCsO ) that the victims, all male, "suffered significant trauma."
He says it appears the homicides occurred recently.
Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.
However, it's not clear whether the latest incident is related to gang violence.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From egg hunts to free gelato: 5 things to do in Halifax this Easter weekend
-
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business