Police: No signs of criminality in New York judge's death
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Police say there have been no signs of criminality in the death of the first black woman appointed to New York state's highest court.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine what caused the death 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam.
The New York City police
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed Abdus-Salaam to the state's Court of Appeals in 2013, called her a "trailblazing jurist."
Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College and received her law degree from Columbia Law School.
She started her career as a staff attorney for East Brooklyn Legal Services. She served as a judge in Manhattan state Supreme Court for 14 years.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From egg hunts to free gelato: 5 things to do in Halifax this Easter weekend
-
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business