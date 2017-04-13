Polish minister's divisive aide resigns to help party image
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — A young assistant to Poland's
The 27-year-old aide, Bartlomiej Misiewicz, spoke Thursday after he appeared before a special commission of the Law and Justice party tasked with investigating his high position at the ministry and lucrative
The investigation was ordered by the leader of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and was seen as a sign of a serious rift between Kaczynski and his trusted
Misiewicz said his name was used in a "dirty campaign" against the party, which prompted him to offer his resignation so as "not to burden" the party.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
U.S. economist who foresaw 2008 housing collapse issues dire warning on Vancouver real estate
-
Tall ships sailing into Halifax this summer with big events planned
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization