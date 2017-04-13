Polish minister's divisive aide resigns to help party image

WARSAW, Poland — A young assistant to Poland's defence minister who has received preferential treatment says he is resigning from the ruling party in the interest of its image.

The 27-year-old aide, Bartlomiej Misiewicz, spoke Thursday after he appeared before a special commission of the Law and Justice party tasked with investigating his high position at the ministry and lucrative defence industry jobs.

The investigation was ordered by the leader of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and was seen as a sign of a serious rift between Kaczynski and his trusted Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, who was promoting the aide.