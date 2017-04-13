Pope off to maximum-security prison for foot washing ritual
VATICAN CITY — On Holy Thursday, Pope Francis is heading to a maximum-security prison to wash the feet of 12 inmates — including three women and a Muslim — stressing once again that a pope must serve those on society's margins.
The Paliano detention
It's the third Holy Thursday that Francis has spent at a detention
