Pope off to maximum-security prison for foot washing ritual

VATICAN CITY — On Holy Thursday, Pope Francis is heading to a maximum-security prison to wash the feet of 12 inmates — including three women and a Muslim — stressing once again that a pope must serve those on society's margins.

The Paliano detention centre , located in a fortress south of Rome, is the only Italian prison dedicated to housing mafia turncoats. These "collaborators of justice" can shave time off their sentences by co-operating with anti-mafia prosecutors.