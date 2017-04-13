Renowned HIV/AIDS researcher dies while swimming in Florida
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Police say a 71-year-old Canadian HIV/AIDS researcher died while swimming off a Florida beach with his family.
Bal Harbor police Capt. Mike De La Rosa tells the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2oCQ9UN ) that Dr. Mark Wainberg was in the water Tuesday afternoon when his son lost sight of him.
De La Rosa says the son spotted him and began swimming back to shore with him. CPR was started and Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue crews took Wainberg to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Red flags were flying Tuesday due to a National Weather Service report of strong currents.
The Herald reports Wainberg was on the first team to discover the anti-viral drug Lamivudine to treat HIV/AIDS in 1989.
He was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame in 2015.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chronicle Herald purchase proof that financial strain claim was a 'fabrication': Union
-
'As long as Halifax will have me:' boutique owner on making it 10 years in business
-
Five things to watch for as the Trudeau government introduces marijuana legalization
-
Bad Boy Furniture ‘proud’ to help nab bad guys in Gehl murder