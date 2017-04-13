Romania meeting: former NATO, CIA chiefs to discuss security

BUCHAREST, Romania — A former director of the CIA and former supreme commander of NATO will join other former high-ranking officials in the Romanian capital to discuss a wide range of issues from migration to terrorism.

The May 4-5 meeting organized by Romanian think-tank Strategikon will also focus on populism and Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

A statement sent to The Associated Press Thursday said there will be discussions on the need for officials to co-operate with the private sector and academics.