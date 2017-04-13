Texas getting first immigrant lockup built under Trump
AUSTIN, Texas — A private prison company has announced a $110 million federal contract to build the first new immigrant detention
The GEO Group said Thursday the 1,000-bed detention
The
With 41,000-plus immigrants detained, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement already has a record detention capacity.
GEO is ICE's second-largest private prison contractor. GEO said on a February investor call that it has approximately 3,000 empty beds nationwide. The company plans to build the new
GEO referred questions to ICE, which didn't immediately return requests for comment.
