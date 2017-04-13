The Latest: Defence lawyers end summations in Bundy standoff
LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial of six men accused of wielding weapons to stop federal agents from rounding up cattle near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's property in 2014 (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
Federal prosecutors are beginning final closing arguments Thursday in the case alleging conspiracy and assault on federal officers.
Attorneys for the defendants told the jury the government didn't prove conspiracy and other charges, asking jurors to consider whether their clients were exercising
Verdicts aren't expected until next week in the first of three trials stemming from the armed standoff that ended a Bureau of Land Management roundup of Bundy cattle from public land about 80 miles (129
The trial represents the latest turn in a long-running dispute over land policy in the U.S.
8:50 a.m.
A federal court jury in Nevada will hear three more
Summations are due to finish Thursday in Las Vegas in the first trial stemming from an armed standoff that ended a government roundup of Bundy cattle from public land northeast of Las Vegas.
Three
A prosecutor cast the standoff as a crime of violence at the point of a gun that stopped agents from carrying out lawful court orders to impound Bundy cattle.