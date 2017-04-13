The Latest: Defence lawyers end summations in Bundy standoff

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial of six men accused of wielding weapons to stop federal agents from rounding up cattle near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's property in 2014 (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Defence attorneys have ended summations in the Nevada trial of six men accused of wielding weapons during the standoff with federal agents near Cliven Bundy's ranch three years ago.

Federal prosecutors are beginning final closing arguments Thursday in the case alleging conspiracy and assault on federal officers.

Attorneys for the defendants told the jury the government didn't prove conspiracy and other charges, asking jurors to consider whether their clients were exercising constitutional rights to protest.

Verdicts aren't expected until next week in the first of three trials stemming from the armed standoff that ended a Bureau of Land Management roundup of Bundy cattle from public land about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) northeast of Vegas.

The trial represents the latest turn in a long-running dispute over land policy in the U.S.

_____

8:50 a.m.

A federal court jury in Nevada will hear three more defence attorneys and a prosecutor before beginning deliberations in the trial of six men accused of wielding assault-style rifles in cattleman Cliven Bundy's dispute with federal agents three years ago.

Summations are due to finish Thursday in Las Vegas in the first trial stemming from an armed standoff that ended a government roundup of Bundy cattle from public land northeast of Las Vegas.

Three defence attorneys told jurors Wednesday their clients exercised constitutional rights to protest and bear arms, and should to be acquitted of charges including conspiracy and assault on a federal officer.