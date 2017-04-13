The Latest: Official: 1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Latest on a multiple shooting at one of Atlanta's public transit stations (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A spokesman for Atlanta's public transit system says one person is dead after a multiple shooting.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2peCmBz ) that four people were shot Thursday afternoon at the West Lake MARTA station and one of them has died.

Burton says the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. and a suspect is in custody. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he's in his 30s.

No other details were released.

___

4:49 p.m.

Authorities say at least four people have been shot at an Atlanta public transit station.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton says in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.

Grady Hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson says all four victims are in stable, noncritical condition.

Burton says police have detained a suspect but further details were not immediately released.