The Latest: Official: 1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — The Latest on a multiple shooting at one of Atlanta's public transit stations (all times local):
6:40 p.m.
A spokesman for Atlanta's public transit system says one person is dead after a multiple shooting.
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2peCmBz ) that four people were shot Thursday afternoon at the West Lake MARTA station and one of them has died.
Burton says the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. and a suspect is in custody. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he's in his 30s.
No other details were released.
___
4:49 p.m.
Authorities say at least four people have been shot at an Atlanta public transit station.
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton says in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.
Grady Hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson says all four victims are in stable, noncritical condition.
Burton says police have detained a suspect but further details were not immediately released.
He says MARTA has set up a bus between stations to accommodate customers during the closure.
