Transgender woman pleads guilty to immigration charge

EL PASO, Texas — A transgender woman who was arrested by federal agents in a courthouse as she obtained a protective order against an abusive boyfriend has been sentenced to time served on her immigration charge.

A federal grand jury in El Paso indicted Irvin Gonzalez Torres on one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after her Feb. 9 arrest in the El Paso County Courthouse.

Although U.S. District Judge Frank Montalvo sentenced the 33-year-old Mexican national to time served on Thursday, she remains in state custody on a forgery charge.

The Gonzalez case drew national attention. Domestic abuse victim advocates criticized the arrest, saying it would dissuade other crime victims from reporting abusers for fear of deportation.