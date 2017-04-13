US judge to check on man forcibly medicated in terror case

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge is checking whether a mentally ill North Carolina man accused of trying to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria has improved after nearly a year of forced medication.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle wants to eyeball Basit Sheikh on Thursday. An appeals court ruled in June that Sheikh should be forcibly injected with anti-psychotic medication so he can be made competent to defend himself against prosecution.

Sheikh is from suburban Raleigh and has been described as suffering from schizophrenia.