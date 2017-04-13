US wholesale inflation slid in March as energy prices fell
WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level slid last month, pulled down by plummeting energy prices.
The Labor Department says its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, fell 0.1
Energy prices tumbled 2.9
But excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was unchanged in March and is up just 1.6
The Federal Reserve last month raised interest rates for the second time in three months and forecast two more hikes this year.
