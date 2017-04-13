Verdict coming for father charged in death of 1-year-old son

MANASSAS, Va. — A judge is set to rule on whether a Virginia father killed his year-old son in an effort to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on the boy.

The verdict expected Thursday in the murder trial of Joaquin Shadow Rams will cap a legal saga that has drawn out over more than four years.

Prince McLeod Rams died in October 2012 on a court-ordered, unsupervised visit with his father. Rams has maintained his innocence and says Prince died after suffering a fever-induced seizure.

Prosecutors say Prince was either drowned or suffocated and that the kind of seizures Prince suffered aren't fatal.