Warrant: Mother of boy found dead on porch had used drugs

MORGANTON, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say search warrants indicate the mother whose 3-year-old son was found dead on the porch of their Morganton home had used marijuana and methamphetamine prior to his death.

The News-Herald of Morganton reports ( http://bit.ly/2oaourj ) search warrants obtained by the Burke County Sheriff's Office say 23-year-old Jamie Lyn Basinger acknowledged using drugs before Landyn Michael Melton was found after a motorist called 911 on March 15.

Basinger is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She has called it "a terrible tragedy."

The warrant said Basinger tested positive for "a multitude of illegal substances."

Morganton police said an autopsy on the boy found no signs of trauma, though the search warrants said he had a "reddish-brown substance on his face consistent with blood" and swelling near his lips.

