Who's Dina Powell? Rising WH national security figure
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Dina Powell's name is hardly well known. But Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser has quietly established herself as a White House power.
For example, you can look at the recent photo from inside Trump's makeshift situation room at Mar-a-Lago the night the president ordered the missile attack on Syria. There she is, sandwiched between other administration officials, the only woman in the photo.
In a White House that is split between outsider ideologues and more traditional operators, Powell is viewed as a steady force in the growing influence of the latter. And now she is at the table as the president turns more of his attention to international affairs.