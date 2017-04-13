News / World

Who's Dina Powell? Rising WH national security figure

In this image provided by the White House, taken April 6, 2017, Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, right, joins President Donald Trump, and others, as he receives a briefing on the Syria military strike from his National Security team after the strike at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. In a White House split between outsider ideologues and more traditional operators, Powell is viewed as a steady force in the growing influence of the latter. A newer addition to the team, her West Wing experience, conservative background and policy chops have won over Trump‚Äôs daughter and son-in-law. Now, as the president turns his attention to international affairs, attempting to craft a foreign policy out of a self-described ‚Äúflexible‚Äù approach to the world, Powell is at the table. (White House via AP)

WASHINGTON — Dina Powell's name is hardly well known. But Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser has quietly established herself as a White House power.

For example, you can look at the recent photo from inside Trump's makeshift situation room at Mar-a-Lago the night the president ordered the missile attack on Syria. There she is, sandwiched between other administration officials, the only woman in the photo.

In a White House that is split between outsider ideologues and more traditional operators, Powell is viewed as a steady force in the growing influence of the latter. And now she is at the table as the president turns more of his attention to international affairs.

