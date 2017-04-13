Wisconsin governor cancels Easter egg hunt due to manhunt
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker has cancelled his annual Easter Egg Hunt because of concerns about safety while authorities search for a fugitive who is suspected of robbing a gun store in southern Wisconsin and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House.
Dozens of police have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since the gun store was robbed in Janesville on April 4, about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
The hunt had been scheduled for Saturday.
Authorities have urged the public to call with information of his whereabouts but they're warning people not to approach him because they believe he is armed and dangerous.
