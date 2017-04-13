News / World

Wisconsin governor cancels Easter egg hunt due to manhunt

Interns Alberto Larabee, left, and Arthur Holte, center, explain their job responsibilities to Gov. Scott Walker, right, Monday, April 10, 2017, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire, Wis. The governor visited the hospital as part of a daylong tour highlighting workforce development initiatives for employing people with disabilities. (Steve Kinderman/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker has cancelled his annual Easter Egg Hunt because of concerns about safety while authorities search for a fugitive who is suspected of robbing a gun store in southern Wisconsin and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House.

Dozens of police have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since the gun store was robbed in Janesville on April 4, about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

A statement from Walker and first lady Tonette Walker says the couple is "sad to miss one of our favourite events."

The hunt had been scheduled for Saturday.

Authorities have urged the public to call with information of his whereabouts but they're warning people not to approach him because they believe he is armed and dangerous.

