Yemen rebels sentence journalist to death on spying charges

SANAA, Yemen — A court operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels has sentenced a prominent journalist to death on espionage charges, accusing him of collaborating with a Saudi-led coalition that is battling the group.

Houthi gunmen abducted Yehia al-Gebeihy from his home in the rebel-held capital eight months ago.

Dozens of Yemeni journalists released a statement denouncing Wednesday's verdict. The Yemeni journalist syndicate says at least 13 reporters have been detained by the Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of the country's north.