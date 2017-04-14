Accident on tugboat in NY Harbor severs crew member's arm
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Police say a tugboat crew member is hospitalized after he lost part of an arm in an accident in New York Harbor.
New York City police tells the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2oxnUX5 ) that the 27-year-old man was working on the Mr. T near the Statue of Liberty around 9:20 p.m. Thursday when his left arm became caught in one of the vessel's ropes. The line cut through the man's arm below the elbow, sending the severed part into the water.
A boat from the NYPD's
Authorities were searching for the severed part of the man's arm.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com