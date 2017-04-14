Accident on tugboat in NY Harbor severs crew member's arm

NEW YORK — Police say a tugboat crew member is hospitalized after he lost part of an arm in an accident in New York Harbor.

New York City police tells the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2oxnUX5 ) that the 27-year-old man was working on the Mr. T near the Statue of Liberty around 9:20 p.m. Thursday when his left arm became caught in one of the vessel's ropes. The line cut through the man's arm below the elbow, sending the severed part into the water.

A boat from the NYPD's harbour unit responded, and officers applied a tourniquet to the man's arm. They took the man to Brooklyn, where medics rushed him to Lutheran Hospital. The man's name and condition haven't been released

Authorities were searching for the severed part of the man's arm.

