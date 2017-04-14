After attacks, Egypt's Pope curbs Easter celebrations
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — The Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II says he will be
During his sermon on Good Friday, Pope Tawadros said, "Easter celebrations shouldn't come at a time of offering condolences to our martyrs." He said that the Easter morning reception, in which worshippers exchange greetings, would also be cancelled. In a rare show of discontent and anger, several dioceses and monasteries across the country issued similar statements, blaming the government for failing to protect churches.
During Palm Sunday prayers, suicide bombers targeted two separate churches packed with worshippers in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta, killing 45.
Most Popular
-
Tall ships sailing into Halifax this summer with big events planned
-
Loretta Saunders' family cheers after court rejects killer's bid for new trial
-
-
Nova Scotia woman gets lifetime pet ban after 18 cats seized from home 'severely hoarded with debris'