Albania police steps to prevent terror attacks during Easter
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have increased security measures over the Easter holidays.
A statement Friday said that an increased police presence would be seen in churches and other religious places, in the streets and the border crossing points "to prevent criminal events ... and events of terrorist character."
It is not clear why security has been increased or if there has been any warning.
The U.S. Embassy in Albania also urged U.S. citizens "to exercise particular caution."
Albania, with a Muslim-dominated population, has successfully fought rare cases of terror attempts.