AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Good Friday in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Christians from around the world are in Jerusalem commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by following the path in the Old City where, according to tradition, he walked on the way to the cross.

Pilgrims, some carrying large wooden crosses on their backs, packed the narrow cobblestone alleyways of the Old City Friday, chanting prayers.

The Good Friday procession passes along the Way of the Cross, or Via Dolorosa, with 14 stations, each marking an event that befell Jesus on his final journey.

Rituals centre on the ancient Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where Christian tradition says Jesus was crucified and buried before his resurrection on Easter Sunday.