Apple to begin testing self-driving car tech in California
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple will begin testing self-driving car technology in California, its first public move into a highly competitive field that could radically change transportation.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles awarded Apple a permit to test autonomous vehicles Friday and disclosed that information on its
Apple confirmed that it will begin testing self-driving technology in the state, but provided no details. It pointed to a December statement it provided to federal regulators that stated Apple is investing heavily in "machine learning and autonomous systems" and noted "many potential applications" for these technologies.
