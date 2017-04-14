Dems ask FBI to suspend Kushner's security clearance

WASHINGTON — A group of House Democrats is asking the FBI to suspend White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's security clearance.

In a letter to FBI Director James Comey, the lawmakers cited Jared Kushner's failure to disclose some of his contacts with Russian government officials when he filled out an application for a security clearance.

A lawyer for Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, says the omissions were an "administrative error."