Firetruck being driven to Canada catches fire at toll booth

In this image taken from video, flames engulf a firetruck near the toll booth at Exit 36 on Interstate 90, in Salina, N.Y., Friday, April 14, 2017. Fire officials tell WSTM-TV that the vehicle was an old truck from the Kansas City Fire Department that was being driven to a fire department in Canada. The driver escaped without injury. (Spectrum News Syracuse via AP)

SALINA, N.Y. — A firetruck being driven to Canada has caught fire at a toll booth in New York.

The truck started burning late Friday morning where Interstate 90 meets I-81 in the town of Salina (suh-LY'-nuh), near Syracuse.

There are no reports of injuries or indications of what caused the fire.

Heavy flames and black smoke engulfed the vehicle behind its cab as firefighters approached it with a hose.

Fire officials tell WSTM-TV the vehicle was an old truck from the Kansas City Fire Department that was being driven to a fire department in Canada. The driver escaped without injury.

