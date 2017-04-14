Former owner of pardoned dog takes aim at Maine governor

WINSLOW, Maine — The original owner of a dog that Maine Gov. Paul LePage has tried to save from a death sentence is unhappy over comments the governor made about the case during a radio appearance.

The Republican governor issued a pardon for Dakota, a 4-year-old husky, but a judge ignored the pardon, and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court is expected to eventually hear the case.

Dakota was deemed dangerous after separate attacks on two dogs, killing one.

LePage joked on WGAN-AM on Thursday that the original owner might be the one who should be euthanized. The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2ocpA5P ) reports Matthew Perry says LePage's comments are "just screwed up."