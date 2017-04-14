Immigration detainee from Mexico dies in California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Federal authorities say a Mexican man held in immigration custody in Southern California has died from internal bleeding.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that 55-year-old Sergio Alonso Lopez was the sixth immigration detainee to die in custody since October.

Lopez was arrested by immigration agents in February and held at a privately run detention facility in Adelanto.

Immigration authorities say he had a series of medical issues including cirrhosis of the liver and was taken to the hospital April 1 after he vomited blood.

Authorities say he died late Thursday and they have notified the Mexican consulate of his death.