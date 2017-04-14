Japanese man arrested after young Vietnamese girl killed

TOKYO — Police have arrested a Japanese man in connection with the death of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl near Tokyo, weeks after her naked body was found near a trench.

Chiba prefectural police said Friday they arrested 46-year-old real estate salesman Yasumasa Shibuya on suspicion he abandoned the girl's body in Aiko City. Police are continuing to investigate him in the girl's murder and say he has been silent about the case.

Japanese media say Shibuya headed a parents' association at the school the girl attended.

The body of Le Thi Nhat Linh was found on March 26, two days after she disappeared on her way to school.