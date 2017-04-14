Mexican journalist killed on Baja California peninsula
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — A state official in Mexico says a reporter covering the police beat has been shot and killed in La Paz on the Baja California peninsula.
The attack that killed Maximino Rodriguez was the sixth in 1
The official for Baja California Sur state who confirmed Rodriguez's death was not authorized to be quoted by the press and spoke on condition of anonymity. Rodriguez worked for a local internet portal called Colectivo Pericu.
The news outlet said the reporter was shot inside his vehicle around noon Friday in the parking lot of a store he had gone to with his wife. She was unharmed.
A journalist's bodyguard was killed in Los Cabos near La Paz on March 28.