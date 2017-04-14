New Mexico Catholics undertake annual Easter pilgrimage

CHIMAYO, N.M. — Thousands of New Mexico Catholics are making the annual pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo, an adobe church north of Santa Fe.

Event officials say that it's been an ongoing Easter tradition for 200 years. Around 30,000 people journey to the adobe shrine annually. Some park near the shrine and walk a few miles to it. Other participants Fe walk about 30 miles (48.3 kilometres ) to reach it from Santa Fe.

This year, 27-year-old Noah Martinez of Albuquerque says he walked 90 miles (144.8 kilometres ) for the sake of his religion.

Once there, participants also collect dirt near the adobe church which they say has healing powers.