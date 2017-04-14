Next-generation aircraft carrier: builder's sea trials done

NORFOLK, Va. — A shipbuilder says the USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of the Navy's next generation of aircraft carriers, has completed the builder's sea trials.

Rolf Bartschi is Newport News Shipbuilding's vice-president for the Ford's construction. He told The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2p3N2q3) that the carrier spent a week at sea undergoing tests of its systems with Navy representatives aboard. Those trials concluded Friday, he added in a statement.

Construction on the $12.9 billion carrier began in 2009, meeting with cost overruns and delays. The carrier was supposed to have been completed by September 2015 for $10.5 billion. But issues arose with the Ford's advanced systems and technology, including aircraft landing equipment and power generration.