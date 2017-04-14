Pakistan says Indian spy facing death has right to appeal

ISLAMABAD — A senior Pakistani official says an Indian naval officer who faces the death penalty for espionage and sabotage will not be immediately executed because he has the right to appeal his conviction by a military tribunal.

Sartaj Aziz, the prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs, told reporters Friday that Kulbhushan Jadhav is entitled to file a mercy petition to the army chief if an appellate court upholds his conviction.

Aziz's comments were aimed at easing tensions with India, which has warned Pakistan of serious consequences if it executes Jadhav. He said Jadhav can also seek a pardon from the president of Pakistan.